Center for the Arts Weekend kicks off in July

The Center for the Arts (CFA) is collaborating with businesses and organizations in Sunapee Harbor around its popular Arts in the Harbor and Naturally New England Arts Exhibit and Crafters Show, which has run for almost five years.

The Center for the Arts supports, promotes, and connects the literary, performance, and visual artists of all ages in the popular vacation region of Lake Sunapee. This summer, the CFA is working in partnership with gallery and furniture store Prospect Hill, outdoor furniture business Deck Dock Home & Garden, and the Lake Sunapee Protective Association (LSPA) to make the weekend of July 12-13 a destination for art enthusiasts everywhere.

“The idea of working together is a no-brainer. We work with artists, the CFA works with artists, and the town of Sunapee deserves to be on the map for the talent in this area,” said Rick Mastin of Prospect Hill.

A robust itinerary for Friday’s July 12 art preview is planned with a sneak view of artists at the Naturally New England show, which runs all week, and an opening reception with art at popular outdoor retailer Deck Dock. The Livery also has an evening show, offering various artistic events for visitors and vacationers.

Starting Saturday, July 13, Sunapee Harbor has a farmers’ market near the Harbor starting at 9 a.m. Visitors can check out local establishments and then starting at 10 a.m., head on over to the CFA’s Arts in the Harbor Arts and Crafters Fair, which ends at 4 p.m. From here, they can stop by and view the art for sale and on display at Deck Dock or visit the art activity at LSPA’s Watershed Bioblitz.

“The town of Sunapee has much to offer,” says CFA Executive Director Dena Stahlheber. “It may seem small, but we are pleased to remind and introduce people to this lake-side town’s multiple events, food options, and arts experiences.”

Locals and visitors can start their day with a smoothie or breakfast treat from Stacy’s Smoothies which is right next to the Sunapee Farmers Market by the gazebo. From there, stop by the Arts in the Harbor to check out arts and craftsman creations or shop at Harborside Trading for fun summer needs.

Enjoy lunch at the different eateries like Fenton’s Landing. Walk off lunch by stopping by Prospect Hill Antiques and Galleries for a special artist guest from 3 to 5 p.m. or visiting LSPA’s Bioblitz to get your raffle tickets stamped.

Starting at 5 p.m., the CFA’s Naturally New England Opening Reception will begin showcasing the over 50 artists who show and display their talent across the state. A Ron Brown painting, Lighthouse Serigraph, Rick Stockwell photo, and Adirondack Chair from Deck Dock will be raffled off to those who visit all five locations during the day, and winners will be selected at 5:30 p.m. at the Naturally New England opening reception at the Livery. Don’t miss a tour of beautiful Lake Sunapee with Sunapee Cruises. Then rest up by booking a stay at one of Sunapee Stay’s lodging locations so you can enjoy all Sunapee Harbor has to offer.

“It’s a great way to spend the day,” says Cory Flint of Prospect Hill. “We want this week to be explosive for the arts and the town of Lake Sunapee, making it an event people don’t want to miss.”

If travelers want to visit Sunapee Harbor for a day, July 12 or 13 is the time. For visitors here for a week, the Center for the Arts keeps the art events going by offering tropical fun at the Ladies Night event on Thursday, July 18, featuring a steel drum band.

Discover the stories behind the music on July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. during the CFA’s Behind the Lyrics performance event at the Livery. Talented singer-songwriters will perform and share the inspiration behind their songs. It’s an event not to miss.

Visit centerfortheartsnh.org to learn more, or join us in shaping a vibrant future where creativity thrives. For questions or more information, contact info@cfanh.or

