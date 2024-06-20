Small Works Exhibition comes to Jaffrey

Courtesy—

The Saxtons River Art Guild is excited to participate with our first exhibition June 28 – Aug. 3, at the Jaffrey Civic Center (40 Main Street). A reception for the artists will be held on Friday June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Jaffrey Civic Center.

Artists from the Saxtons River Art Guild will be present to talk about their artworks and refreshments will be available. Receptions on Friday, June 28 are also being held from 5 to 7 p.m. for the group shows in the Auditorium gallery, and the Cunningham Gallery upstairs

For the months of June 28 to Aug. 3, the current exhibition in the showcases on the first floor of the Jaffrey Civic Center features thirteen members of the Saxtons River Art Guild working in various media, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastel, colored pencil, and sculpture.

Participating artists are: Pilar Abaurrea, Maria Bergeron, Carol Corliss, Lori Ebare, Barbara Greenough, Kathy Greve, Marsha Hewitt, Sarah Larson, Carolyn LaVoie, Marjorie Layman, Donna Bascom Lund, Anne Ward, and Liz Winchester-Larson.

Founded in 1976 by small group of artists who lived in Saxtons River, VT that got together informally for painting classes with various instructors. The Saxtons River Art Guild is now a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and encourage the advancement of the fine arts with about 80 members throughout the Monadnock region in New Hampshire and the Southern Connecticut River Valley area of Vermont. Their activities include: exhibit and sales venues, classes and workshops, open studio time September through May at the United Church of Bellows Falls and plein air gatherings June through August, luncheons with guest speakers and demonstrations, and trips to museums and galleries. An art scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualified senior from an area high school who is going on to a 4 year major in the arts.

For more information about the Jaffrey Civic Center visit jaffreyciviccenter.com

