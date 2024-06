Market Days Schedule

Main Stage (In front of the Concord Food Co-op)

Thursday, June 20

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Just Us

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Berto

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – R&B Dignity

6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Freese Brothers Big Band (Sponsored by Sulloway & Hollis)

7:30 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. – Club Soda

8:25 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Video

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Dazed and Confused Movie (Presented by Red River Theatres, Rated R, 1 hour and 42 mins)

Friday, June 21

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Sunday Ave

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Heist

3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – 70s Costume Parade Winner Announced

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Andrew North & The Rangers

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Trade

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Headlining Performance: The Ultimate Queen Celebration, a tribute to Queen

Saturday, June 22

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Decatur Creek

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Mary Fagan & the Honeybees

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Wolfdor

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Lucas Gallo & the Guise

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Lamont Smooth

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Faith Ann Band

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Modern Fools

Home Grown Stage (Bicentennial Square)

Thursday, June 20

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Benjamin Harris

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Superbug

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Kilroy

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Llava Llama

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – Fiesta Melon

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Boomsmoss

Friday, June 21

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Hank Osborne

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Ryan Deachman

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Taylor Hughes

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Justin Federico

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Lucas Gallo

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – White Mtn. Rounders

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Duo Del Inferno

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Miles to Memphis

4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Paulie Stone Band

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Up

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – Donaher

Saturday, June 22

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Don Bartens tein

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Joe Messineo

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Kevin Horan

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Concord Drama Club

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Slim Volume

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Holy Fool

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Will Hatch & Co

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Brian Burnout & The Smoke Signals

4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – J3ST

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Crawlspace

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – David Shore’s Trunk of Funk

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Supernothing

Eagle Square Stage

Thursday, June 20

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. – King Polo

4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. – Carl Beverly

5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Friday’s Alibi

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Tandy’s Idol

Friday, June 21

11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. – Mr. Aaron

12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Lee & Dr. G

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. – Cathy Main

3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. – Country Comfort

4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. – Fortunes Favor

5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Ashborne

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Tandy’s Idol

Saturday, June 22

12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Hank Osborne

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. – Liz Kantz

2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – In the Field Irish Dancers

3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. – Chris Townsend

4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. – Joe Messineo

5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Ryan Deachman

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Tandy’s Idol

For the full schedule of events and activities, visit marketdaysfestival.com.

