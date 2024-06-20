Courtesy Steve Riskind- Emilie-Anne Gendron, violin.

Electric Earth Concerts presents “Evocations” on Sunday, June 30 at 4 p.m. at the First Church in Jaffrey (14 Laban Ainsworth Way).

Schubert’s joyous “Trout” Quintet meets the dark, mystical world of Osvaldo Golijov’s “Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind”, a Klezmer-inspired classic of our time for clarinet and strings. The program also includes “For Toru,” by Lukas Foss. Rane Moore, clarinet; Jesse Mills and Emilie-Anne Gendron, violins; Jonathan Bagg, viola; Thomas Kraines, cello; Laura Gilbert, flute; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Zachary Hobin, bass.

Lukas Foss, a German-born American composer, conductor and pianist was born in Berlin, studying initially with Julius Goldstein-Herford, then in Paris with Noël Gallon. He moved to the USA in 1937, and continued his studies – composition with Rosario Scalero, piano with Isabelle Vengerova and conducting with Fritz Reiner at the Curtis Institute, with Koussevitzky at Tanglewood and Paul Hindemith at Yale.

Osvaldo Golijov grew up in an Eastern European Jewish household in La Plata, Argentina. Born to a piano teacher mother and physician father, Golijov was raised surrounded by classical chamber music, Jewish liturgical and klezmer music, and the new tango of Astor Piazzolla. His blending of genres and seamless integration of voices speak volumes about his approach and style, a musical language that can only be termed “Golijovian.”

General admission is $30, payable online (www.electricearthconcerts.org) or via cash or check at the door. Students may attend for free. For more information, contact joan.electricearth@gmail.com or call 603-499-6216.

This concert is generously sponsored by Grove Street Fiduciary.

