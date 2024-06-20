Clinton Street Concert Series

First Congregational and Wesley United Methodist Churches are sponsoring a family-friendly concert series every other Thursday this summer. The first show, a concert by the Carter Mountain Brass Band, will be on Thursday, June 27.

Portsmouth’s Sharon Jones will perform on July 11, followed by Emily’s Garage Band on July 25, and the Scott Spradling Band on August 8. The final concert of the series will be Electric Praise on August 22.

These free (Donations accepted) concerts are from 6 -7:15 p.m. and take place behind the church at 79 Clinton Street in Concord (We’ll move indoors if it’s threatening to rain). Seating is on the grass, so be sure to bring lawn chairs and bug spray! For more information visit ClintonStreetConcerts.org.

