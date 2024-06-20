Businesses celebrated with Pinnacle Awards

Courtesy-Elena Alois accepted the Nonprofit Business of the Year Pinnacle Award, on behalf of the Capital Region Food Program.

Over 200 community leaders celebrated Concord’s 2024 Pinnacle Award recipients on June 6 at the Grappone Conference Center. The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s 19th Annual Pinnacle Awards Luncheon recognized the following outstanding businesses and leaders:

Small Business of the Year, Lilise Designer Resale

Business of the Year, JH Spain Commercial Services, LLC

Nonprofit Business of the Year, Capital Region Food Program

Business Leader of the Year, Leslie Walker, Mason + Rich, Professional Association

There was enthusiastic applause and for each award recipient, with a few tears of joy punctuating the awards ceremony. The accomplishments of each honoree were outlined by Chamber Board Chair, Ari Pollack, Esq. of Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, PC.

Lilise Designer Resale was recognized for its outstanding community impact. The business has established an inclusive space in the heart of downtown Concord and continually gives back to area initiatives. Owner, Elyssa Alfieri, gave tearful acceptance remarks, and reflected on the community support she has received over the years.

JH Spain Commercial Services, LLC was celebrated for its professional excellence and impressive philanthropic efforts. Owner, Joe Spain, thanked fellow professionals in attendance for their contribution to the business’s success and longevity. He was thrilled to congratulate his children, Meghann and Colin Spain, for carrying on the family business.

The Capital Region Food Program was honored for its outstanding efforts to support individuals in our community facing food insecurity. Board Chair, Elena Alois, reflected on the community-driven mission and 50-year history of the organization, including the story of the Holiday Food Basket Project’s founding — spearheaded by her grandfather.

Leslie Walker of Mason + Rich, Professional Association expressed her enthusiasm for giving back to the community. Walker has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her field, and is committed to sharing her knowledge and empowering others. As a Concord native, she was honored and thrilled to receive this recognition.

The event also recognized the Concord Young Professional of the Year, Chad Johnson of NHTI-Concord’s Community College, and the W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year, David Juvet of Business & Industry Association of NH. The Chamber extended special thanks to the event sponsors: Eastern Bank, Eversource Energy, and Business NH Magazine. Additional support was provided by the Grappone Conference Center, ConcordTV, and Speedy Printing & Copying.

Web body

Related Posts