Auditions for two fall productions

Courtesy—

Stage, Pixabay.

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of The Colonial Theatre in Laconia, announces auditions for its next two productions. On June 30 at the Colonial, local actors are invited to audition for both Arthur Miller’s The Crucible as well as a special original production called Alices Adventure in Wonderland. The former is part of the 2024 Colonial Series, and the latter part of the Spark Series and will take place at the beautiful Prescott Farm in Laconia.

The Crucible likely needs no explanation as it is one of America’s best-known plays, a historical account of the Salem Witchcraft trials written as a parable of the McCarthy Era trials of Miller’s time. The Crucible has roles for adults of all ages, as well as teen and preteen females, to play the “afflicted” girls at the heart of the accusations. Rehearsals will begin in late August and performances will be October 11-13. The Crucible is directed by Bryan Halperin.

Alices Adventure… is a new event on Powerhouse’s schedule written by Powerhouse veteran Tess Hodges and directed by Courtney Palmer. Every 20 minutes a different Alice will begin her adventure accompanied by groups of 15 audience members and rove around the Prescott Farm campus chasing the white rabbit and interacting with Wonderland characters such as Tweedle Dee and Dum, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and more. While the promenade theatre experience is appropriate for all ages, auditions will be open to adults and teens 14+. Alices Adventure will run Sept. 15, 21, and 22.

Auditions for Alice will begin at 5 p.m. on June 30, and The Crucible auditions will follow at 6:30. Actors are encouraged to audition for both to improve their chances of participating in at least one of the shows. It is possible to be in both productions.

For all the info on how to register and prepare for the auditions check out powerhousenh.org/auditions. Also, check out powerhousenh.org for all the latest info on Powerhouse including ticket links for its summer production of Fiddler on the Roof, or contact info@powerhousenh.org for more details.

For more information on all the programs at Prescott Farm go to prescottfarm.org.

Related Posts