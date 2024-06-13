White Farm Bioblitz a great success

Courtesy Photo

The White Farm Bioblitz, previewed by David Brooks in the Concord Monitor, was a great success. This community event was hosted by Project SEE in the Concord School District in cooperation with the UNH Cooperative Extension. 54 participants joined us along with 18 volunteer leaders for a beautiful morning of exploring and learning about the outdoors. Together, we identified over 170 species of plants, animals and fungi on the White Farm property! Many thanks to all who participated in this citizen science effort!

