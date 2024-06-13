Voice workshop with Dorothy Yanish

Dorothy Yanish, a highly regarded voice teacher and mezzo-soprano performer who performed as Mother Abbess in our 2023 production of The Sound of Music, will lead a voice workshop for The Community Players of Concord members at the Players Studio on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This workshop will address some basic principles of voice technique: 1) physical balance; 2) breathing; and 3) presence – a framework for everything you want to do with your voice. We will learn by singing in harmony and alone, using vocal music from Gregorian chant to Broadway.

Dorothy Yanish has a long career in teaching and opera and recital performance. She has been on the faculties of Keene State College, Franklin Pierce University, and Concord Community Music School, and also teaches at her private studio in Peterborough. She is the former Artistic Director of The Raylynmor Opera. With a B.S. in Music Education and an M.M. in Vocal Performance, she has taught students of all ages and skill levels.

The workshop will be held at The Player’s Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord. The workshop is open to Players members ages 13 and up. Not a current member? Sign up now and your membership will be honored through June 30, 2025.

The fee for this Voice Workshop is $20. To register for the workshop, please complete the registration form and send the form with payment to workshop administrator Cindy Dickinson (addresses are on the form).The registra

Questions? Contact Cindy Dickinson at cdcarolinablue@gmail.com. More information at communityplayersofconcord.org/workshops-2024

