On Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Jaffrey Civic Center will be hosting its third annual Artist and Garden tour. The tour will include sites in Peterborough and Jaffrey, an area renowned for its picturesque landscapes and artistic spirit.

The JCC invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey of discovery: an artist and garden tour that promises to delight the senses and nourish the soul. The tour will weave through a selection of six or more privately owned gardens, each beautiful location will have an artist on sight creating art.

Delight in the symphony of colors, textures, and fragrances as you meander through enchanting pathways and discover hidden nooks brimming with beauty. Engage in conversations with the creators, gaining insights into their inspirations, techniques, and their profound connection with the area’s natural beauty. The Jaffrey Civic Center Artist and Garden Tour offers not only a visual feast but also an opportunity to nurture your own creative spirit.

There will be a pop-up exhibit sale featuring the works created at the event Saturday June 29 at the Jaffrey Civic Center from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on our front patio (weather permitting).

Reservations for the tour can be made at the Civic Center during our open hours, online or through this link: bit.ly/455ro5T

The Jaffrey Civic Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural facility founded in 1966.

The Center’s mission is to provide and sustain a public venue where citizens and residents of the Monadnock region, as well as visitors to the area, can pursue artistic, educational, and civic activities.

