Mo Rocca joins Writers on a New England Stage

On Tuesday, June 18, Mo Rocca, the New York Times bestselling author of Mobituaries, comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss his new book “Roctogenarians”.

In the same vein as Mobituaries, Roctogenarians is a collection of entertaining and unexpected stories of yesterday’s and today’s strongest finishers. Mo Rocca and coauthor Jonathan Greenberg introduce us to the people past and present who peaked when they could have been puttering—breaking out as writers, selling out concert halls, attempting to set land-speed records—and in the case of one ninety-year tortoise, becoming a first-time father.

“Mo Rocca joins our captivating 2024 Writers on a New England Stage line-up following Doris Kearns Goodwin, bringing his new collection of inspiring stories,” said Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall. “Rocca proves it’s never too late to make an impact, and I’m sure our audience will be thrilled to hear more!”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and includes a moderated literary conversation with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa, host of All Things Considered.

About the author

Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, host of the hit Mobituaries podcast, and host of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation. He’s also a frequent panelist on NPR’s hit weekly quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Rocca is coauthor of the New York Times bestselling Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving and author of All the Presidents’ Pets.

Tickets

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Mo Rocca with ROCTOGENARIANS on Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Roctogenarians, $29 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at

TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at 104 Congress Street, in Portsmouth.

