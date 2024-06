Join Kim Varney Chandler as she presents an overview of the historic covered bridges near Canterbury and shares information on the area covered bridges that have been lost to time.

Following the program, Kim will be available to sign copies of Covered Bridges of New Hampshire. This event is sponsored by the Elkins Public Library and made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities. The program is open to the public on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Elkins Public Library (9 Center Road, Canterbury)

Related Posts