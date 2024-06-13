Berit Brown brings Market Days to life

Courtesy Photo

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Berit Brown. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends individuals in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 26.

Where do you live? Warner, NH.

Where do you currently work? I am the Events & Marketing Manager at Intown Concord. Right now we are preparing for our 50th Annual Market Days Festival on June 20-22.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Getting to create content about all of the fantastic downtown businesses and community events in Concord!

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m originally from Minnesota but ended up out East to attend Hampshire College. After bopping around the country for a while post-grad, I finally moved to Warner in April last year with my partner, Rhett, and my cat, Otis. I love content creation, community building, and now, Concord!

What’s a secret or piece of fun trivia about Concord that you think most people don’t know? At the very first Market Days (then called Bargain Days), the organizers held a raffle where they released 300 ping pong balls from the sky onto Main Street. Each ping pong ball caught was worth $1 off a purchase at Bargain Days. Unfortunately, rain delayed the release, and by the time they were ready to launch, the wind had picked up. Everyone stood on the street staring up at the plane as the 300 ping pong balls (which were nearly invisible against the white rain clouds) floated down – entirely missing Main Street. My favorite quotes from the Concord Monitor article are “where’d they go?” and “I never saw so many people downtown…not even when Buffalo Bill came to town with his Wild West Show!”

What organizations are you involved with? The Concord Monitor Reader Advisory Board.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Curry Leaf. A mango lassi and samosa is an unbeatable combo.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? More public art! I’d love to see colorful sidewalks, murals, art pianos – anything playful and colorful!

What do you like to do for fun? Baking – I worked as a baker before my current position and have made my siblings’ wedding cakes!

Where is the best place you’ve visited? Copenhagen, Denmark. Specifically, Juno the Bakery where I had the best cardamom bun of my life.

Last book you’ve read? Biography of X.

Favorite movie of all time? Jaws.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I spent a year living in Australia when I was a kid, and the main thing I remember is how big the spiders were. During the height of the pandemic, I lived in a yurt and had piglets as neighbors. I can play both the harp and the accordion, and I can lick my elbow.

What is one of your life goals? To make a sweater out of wool from a sheep I raised.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? I joined through my job with Intown Concord. It can be difficult to meet and connect with other young people in Concord, and CYPN is a great way to facilitate those connections!

