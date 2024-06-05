Ted Herbert Music School hosts showcase

The Ted Herbert Music School will host its Jazz Showcase on Sunday, June 9, at the Ted Herbert and Majestic Studio Theatre. This afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors will feature the inaugural performance of the Ted Herbert Community Big Band.

Over the last several months student musicians ages 13-19 have been rehearsing in an ensemble setting with mentoring by professional working musicians under the direction of musician, Thomas Salyers.

Professional musicians include: Matt Bruneau, Trombone; Andrew Emanuel, Saxophone; Nicholas Gendron, Bass; Thomas Salyers, Trumpet; and Jeff Samataro, Drums.

Student performers include: Jillian Dunlap and Naomi Akirav, Alto Saxophone; William Perkins, Tenor Saxophone; Sofia Stefano, Baritone Saxophone; Alex Czajka and Myrick Oxnard,Trombone.

Travis Dinh, Daniel Sarch and Noah Steffen, Trumpet; Nick Spencer, Guitar; Jack Lianos, Upright Bass; Jack Janelle and Nicholas Valiton, Piano; Genaro Termini, Sebastian Keen and George Welsh, Drums.

Join us on Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. Performance will be held at The Ted Herbert / Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page Street Manchester.

