Stars align for Players summer season

Begin with compelling stories, add one-part exquisite set and costume design, one-part well-seasoned fan favorites and one-part fresh to The Players talent. Mix well with the help of masterful directors and you’ve got the making of one unforgettable summer of theatre.

The Peterborough Players is proud to share the casts for the 2024 Summer Season shows. It includes the perfect combination of tried-and-true Players and incredibly talented artists in their inaugural performances in the barn. Already announced is the exciting news that Scott Bakula, star of “Quantum Leap” and “NCIS New Orleans” among many others will star in “Man of La Mancha” alongside his wife and “NCIS” co-star, Chelsea Field.

We welcome back favorites like Gus Kaikkonen, long time Players Artistic Director who will direct “Ben Butler” and act in three other shows. Kraig Swartz, a veteran of more than 25 seasons, will play “Sancho” in “Man of La Mancha” among other roles. Also returning are Lisa Bostnar, Kraig Schwartz, Aliah Whitmore, Kathy Manfre, Douglas Rees, Joyce Cohen and Lucy Zukaitis who have long made the theatre their summer home. These familiar faces are known for their savvy, skill and artistry. We look forward to them delighting the crowds, as they have many times before.

Making their Peterborough Players debut this summer are over a dozen other professional actors including veterans such as Glynis Bell, whose credits include “Amadeus and “My Fair Lady” among close to a dozen other shows on Broadway and recurring roles on all the “Law and Order” franchise. Nisi Sturgis: “The 39 Steps” on Broadway and 5 seasons as June Thompson on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.” Carl Wallnau – “Titanic” on B’way. Kurt Zischke – “Buddy” on Broadway. They will join a company of seasoned professional actors whose theatre credits range from coast to coast, from the theatre to film and television.

As each show approaches the Players will release information on all these talented performers with even greater detail. We are confident these extraordinary artists – old and new – will engage, enrich and excite our audience.

Whether they are first or long timers, Artistic Director Chuck Morey handpicked each and every artist for their unique talents and collaborative artistry to make our 2024 Summer Season one for the books.

Season Subscriptions give you an opportunity to see each of the shows and are available for $228. Barn Door Passes offer more flexibility and can be yours for $253. Individual tickets for shows start at $58 for our plays and $62 for our musical.

The 2024 Summer Season starts on Wednesday, June 19 and runs through August 25. Tickets are available for purchase now by calling the box office at 603-924-7585 or visiting peterboroughplayers.org

The Peterborough Players box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The theater, housed in a historic barn at 55 Hadley Road surrounded by 75 acres of pristine landscape, is an iconic venue in New Hampshire’s culturally rich Monadnock region.

