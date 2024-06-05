Artists receive awards at Two Villages Art Gallery

Four artists received recognition at the juried summer members exhibition presented by Two Villages Art Society. Awards were presented at the May 25 opening reception at the gallery in the Hopkinton village of Contoocook.

The following awards were presented:

Best in Show: Ann Saunderson, of Loudon, for “The Artist and her Critic,” acrylic.

Artist of Merit: David Carroll, of Warner, for “Page from my Russian Notebook # 10,” mixed media collage.

Gail Smuda, of Concord, for “Elizabeth Gurley Flynn,” book art.

Sharon Boisvert, of Weare, for “Snow Day,” soft pastel.

The show’s juror was Inez McDermott, professor emerita of art history (New England College) and independent curator.

“The works I chose reveal an expertise with, and sensitivity to, their chosen medium; they reveal a strong sense of design and composition; and they present subject matter and a point of view that is clearly conveyed and enhanced through those compositional and media choices.”

There are many wonderful pieces in this show,” she said. “I was pleased to be invited to spend time with this marvelous collection of work from the Two Villages art community.”

The exhibit, “Communities Gather: Summer Members Show,” features the work of more than 50 TVAS member artists, including painters, potters, photographers, and printmakers. The show is on display through June 22, Thursday-Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. at the gallery at 846 Main Street, Contoocook.

