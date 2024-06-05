2024 festivals coming to the Capital City

A few weeks ago, thousands of people swarmed to Concord for a weekend-long festival in the heart of the downtown. Northeast Coffee Festival had an outstanding turnout for its first rendition in New Hampshire’s capital city, reminding locals of the striking crowds that are typical for Market Days. This event was presented in partnership with Revelstoke Coffee LLC and Wayfarers Coffee, with events on Main Street, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, The Hotel Concord, and Red River Theatres.

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce was honored to support the festival by acquiring a major grant, and serving as fiscal agent for the grant funds. This remarkable community festival not only boosted business in the downtown, but introduced thousands of people to the shops, restaurants, and attractions in Greater Concord. Once travelers visit our charming city, they are much more likely to return.

Northeast Coffee Festival is not the only new event coming to Concord in 2024. New Hampshire Book Festival takes place October 4-5, and will feature live presentations, panels, and book signings by nationally-recognized authors. This is a brand-new festival, presented by a nonprofit with the same name. Once again, many community partners are teaming up to create an exciting event experience, including Ledyard National Bank, Capitol Center for the Arts, Gibson’s Bookstore, and the New Hampshire State Library.

The Chamber is thrilled to play a key role in another new event coming to the Capital City — Concord Sound & Color. This music and arts festival will feature thrilling concerts, art installations, an outdoor market, demonstrations, interactive experiences, and much more. This event is a true collaboration, with the Chamber, Capitol Center for the Arts, Intown Concord, Pillar Gallery + Projects, the City of Concord, Concord Community Music School, and Feathered Friend Brewing Company. These partners have come together to plan a two-day festival October 18-19.

Along with large-scale festivals, Concord has a steady stream of weekly and monthly events that take place throughout the summer months. These important activities ensure that travelers always have something to look forward to and keep them coming back to our city. Intown Concord has established monthly First Fridays — fun-themed evenings where shops stay open late, special activities take place, and food trucks can be found downtown. Revelstoke Coffee LLC hosts Cars & Coffee on the second Sunday of each month at the New Hampshire State House. Their Main Event will be held on September 8, when Main Street will close for a special celebration. Concord Arts Market hosts events on second Saturdays in Rollins Park. And the Concord Farmers Market is open every week on Saturday mornings.

Festivals coming to Concord this year

50th Annual Market Days Festival (June 20-22), Keep NH Brewing Festival (July 6), Annual Sunflower Bloom Festival (Aug. 10-18), AerospaceFest (Sept. 21), Concord Multicultural Festival (Sept. 22), Blues, Brew & BBQ (Sept. 26), Wings and Wheels (Sept. 29), NH Book Festival (Oct. 4-5), Concord Sound & Color (Oct. 18-19), Halloween Howl (Oct. 25)

Related Posts