June activities and events at the Fells

First Thursday Hike at The Fells: Thursday, June 6, 11 a.m.

This informal, moderate walk is an opportunity to get a little exercise, spend time out in the landscape, and perhaps discover something new about the property once owned by the John Hay family. Members: free, non-members: included with regular admission fee. No registration required. Meets at The Fells Kiosk. http://www.thefells.org

Special Presentation with Ralph Nurnberger – John Hay and the Panama Canal: Friday, June 7, 5-7 p.m.

Historian Ralph Nurnberger, who served on the staff of the Senate Committee that oversaw the Panama Canal treaties, will examine the sweep of the canal saga, from the 1901 Hay-Pauncefote Treaty, signed in John Hay’s office, permitting the U.S. to build and fortify a Central American Canal, to the foreign-policy debate in America over ceding the canal to Panama in 1978. He will address such problematic issues as why the U.S. claimed the right to build a canal in another country, and why Panama was chosen. http://www.thefells.org

Ralph is an acclaimed speaker who brings humor, historical background, and current political insights to his presentations. He has appeared on radio and television programs as an analyst on political and international issues. Ralph earned his PhD in History from Georgetown University and subsequently taught as an adjunct at Georgetown for 38 years. He was named Professor of the Year by the Graduate School of Liberal Studies in 2003. Ralph has spoken at a number of universities and other venues throughout Europe. In addition to his public speaking and academic careers, Ralph has had positions in and related to the U.S. government (staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; US Department of Commerce; Director of “Builders for Peace”, which was established to assist the Arab-Israeli peace process); as a fellow at a prominent “think tank” (Center for Strategic and International Studies – CSIS); and as senior partner in a government relations firm for over 25 years.

Advanced registration is required. Tickets available online at http://www.thefells.org $50 for Members; $65 for Non-members. Or emailing info@thefells.org.

Summer Concert- Albannach: Sunday, June 9th, 5-7 p.m.

Founded in 2005, this Pipes & Drums band has taken the USA by storm. Their unique style, charismatic stage performance, and love for all things Scottish has drawn crowds from coast to coast.A must see! Not just another Scottish Pipes & Drums band! Albannach’s primal drumming and precise piping stirs the soul of anyone who hears them- young and old. These folks are Highlanders. Scottish Warriors to the Core.

Special pre-sale tickets for Fells member starting April 1st, $50 per person; Non-members after April 8th $65 per person. Rain or shine. We encourage you to bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. Advance registration is required, tickets online at http://www.thefells.or or by emailing: info@thefells.org or calling 603-763-4789 x 3.

Visiting Author Series Kathleen Bailey: Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30p.m.

Kathleen is a native of Concord and has spent 35 years in journalism, with bylines from the Union Leader, Exeter News-Letter, Nutfield News and Londonderry Times. She is the author of several historical fiction titles with Pelican/White Rose Publishing. This evening’s talk will be based on her book, “New Hampshire War Monuments: The Stories Behind the Stones,” available from Arcadia Publishing.

Members: $10 per person, Non-members $15 per person. Advance registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Meets in the Pavilion. To inquire or register, please call 603-763-4789 x 3. http://www.thefells.org

Summer Concert- Dominique Dodge: Wednesday, June 12, 6 -7:30 p.m.

Dominique is a harpist and singer from New Hampshire’s White Mountains who maintains strong ties to Cape Breton. In addition to her work as a highly regarded performing artist, Dominique is a fluent learner of Scottish Gaelic and an experienced traditional arts educator. We encourage you to please bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. $35 per person. Email info@thfells.org Walk-ins welcome! http://www.thefells.org

Visiting Author Series: Becky Libourel Diamond: Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m.

Becky Libourel Diamond has had a varied career combining writing and research. Her Gilded Age Cookbook transports the reader back in time to lavish banquet tables set with snow-white linen tablecloths, delicate china, and sparkling crystal glasses. Cuisine featuring rich soups, juicy roasts, and luscious desserts will come to life through her presentation of historic images, artistic photography, and entertaining stories of celebrities from the era—the Vanderbilts, Astors, Goelets, and Rockefellers. Copies of The Gilded Age Cookbook will be available for purchase and will be signed by the author. A luncheon tasting following the presentation will be made possible by Fells volunteers.

Members: $15 per person, Non-members $25 per person. Advance registration is requested; walk-ins are welcome. To inquire or register, please call 603-763-4789 x 3. http://www.thefells.org

Related Posts