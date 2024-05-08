Rock’N Race returns May 8

Run (or walk) to this year’s annual Rock’N Race on Wednesday, May 8. Be sure to dress up like your favorite superhero on race day!

Participants with a variety of abilities will run/walk a 5K or walk a shorter 1-mile loop through downtown Concord while raising funds for Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care. The Starting Bell Rings at 6 p.m.

Rock’N Race 2024 celebrates all of the heroes in our lives — family, friends, caregivers, medical teams, cancer fighters, survivors, and those we’ve sadly lost. Last year 2,900 participants raised over $328,000 for the Payson Center for Cancer Care.

Where should I park?

Parking is available at parking garages in downtown Concord and street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is NOT available on Capital or Park Streets or in front of the State House Plaza.

Street closures locations

North State Street at Pleasant Street (northbound), 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

North State Street at Capitol Street (northbound), 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

North State Street at Centre Street (southbound), 4 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Green Street, between Centre Street and School Street, 5:45 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. (or until the last walker passes)

Park Street, between North Main Street and North State Street (westbound), 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Capitol Street, between North Main Street and North State Street (eastbound), 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Warren Street, between Green Street and North State Street, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or until the last walker passes)

Also, be aware traffic will be very limited throughout the entire 5K race route between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NH/Concord/RockNRace

