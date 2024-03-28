Andrew North and The Rangers present Jade Trio

Jade Trio is Jillian Rork (sax), Dale Grant (drums), and Andrew North (piano). It’s like lemonade. Sometimes there are stretches in a group’s creative life where things stall for a bit. People can’t make it to band practice. New songs aren’t quite coming together. You’re in a holding pattern and you need to squeeze a little magic out of this pile of lemons. Jade Trio is about making the best of things. About finding the magic in this moment and working with what you have.

The trio felt compelled to document the moment with a new EP, recorded in one afternoon in the recital hall at the Concord (NH) Community Music School. It’s acoustic, it’s intimate, it’s loose and it’s fun. Each track was recorded in one take, with no edits or overdubs – you hear exactly what happened in the room that day.

The new 4 song EP “Jade Trio” is out on bandcamp and streaming services on Friday, April 5.

Enjoy a unique acoustic evening with Andrew North and the Rangers, and opening act Jade Trio, on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Concord Community Music School (23 Wall Street)

This all ages event is free, with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds support CCMS and music education.

