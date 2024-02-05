Bulletin board

Congress’s Power of the Purse

Why does the federal government “shut down” when members of Congress fail to agree on new spending? Why is it becoming harder for Congress to pass routine spending bills? Why does Congress, rather than the President, hold authority over spending, and why does it matter? Professor Zachary Price will discuss Congress’s “power of the purse,” meaning its authority to control government spending, and provide important background on these and other related topics. The presentation will be held on Zoom on Friday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. Register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/8017065615472/ WN_I4c5o8zMQCeCRRlddTHtAA#/registration.

Explore Girl Scouts in Pembroke

New friends. New adventures. The best is yet to come! Shine bright with Girl Scouts and discover a whole new world of possibilities. Come explore Girl Scouts on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pembroke Hill School, 300 Belnanger Drive, Pembroke. Anyone in the area is welcome to attend. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved in Girl Scouts while having fun! Open to all in the area! Can’t make it to an event? No worries! We host multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. You can also join anytime online at girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are welcome. With programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and life skills, girls have the space and support they need to grow so they can see themselves how we’ve always seen them.

Science in the Shadow Eclipse

The SEE Science Center is holding a Science on Tap discussion on Feb. 13. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. 2023-2024 is the 11th season of Science on Tap and is sponsored by Cambridge Trust. On Feb. 13 the topic will be: Science in the Shadow Eclipse 2024. A total solar eclipse is a time when all observers are immediately aware that we are part of a solar system. It is a fleeting experience that both scientists and artists try to capture. Join us to discuss how researchers and artists are working together to study and convey the data and experience of the upcoming solar eclipse. Ask about what has been learned from prior eclipses and what questions are being asked ahead of April 8. Our panelists will include: Emily Roy, Art and Design, Psychology double major, 2024 Plymouth State University, Genevieve Picciano, Applied Meteorology M.S. student, 2024 Plymouth State University, Erin Sweeney, PSU Art professor of practice, Plymouth State University, and Griffin Spinney, Climate Studies major, 2024, Plymouth State University. Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and Function Room at 500 Commercial St., Manchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event. Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap.

Gardening bulk orders

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) is pleased to announce their 2024 Spring Bulk Order Program.

NOFA-NH’s annual Spring Bulk Order is a collective buying program for organic farming and gardening supplies. There is no minimum order, no shipping charges, and you don’t have to be a NOFA-NH member to participate, but NOFA-NH members pay less. Large-scale farmers and small-scale gardeners alike are invited to place orders!

Save on supplies and support NOFA-NH at the same time! Bulk Order products include:

Soil Amendments

Organic Cover Crop Seeds

Potting Mixes and Composts

Seed Starting Supplies

Organic Pest Control Products

Farming and Gardening Supplies

NOFA-NH sources these products from a number of reputable suppliers in the Northeast. Shop online at bulkorderstore.nofanh.org, or download and mail in a paper form from nofanh.org/bulk-order to NOFA-NH, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301. Orders are due Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Pick-up locations and dates:

Andover: Saturday March 23, 2024, 9 a.m. to noon, Belletetes Building Products

Weare: Saturday, March 23, 2024, noon to 4 p.m., Country Three Corners

Rochester: Sunday March 24, 2024, noon to 4 p.m., Spaulding Industrial Complex

Winchester: Saturday March 30, 2024, noon to 3 p.m., Lucky 13 Farm

Related Posts