Bulletin board for the week of Feb. 1, 2024

Civics lecture

Join New Hampshire Civics on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a virtual William W. Treat Lecture with Dr. Richard Haass. Dr. Haass and a panel of New Hampshire high schoolers will have a virtual discussion about what the American people can do – both individually and collectively – to ensure that American democracy not only survives, but thrives. NH Civics would like to thank New Hampshire Humanities and William W. Treat Foundation for making the Treat Lecture Series possible. Registration is required at http://www.tinyurl.com /haasstreatlecture.

Music school happenings

On Thursday, Feb. 8 at 12:10 p.m., it’s a free Bach’s Lunch: Songwriting Lecture with Peggo and Paul. They’ve collaborated on numerous compositions and recordings, marriage and two kids for 45 years, including composing original songs in family, folk, rock, jazz and acapella formats. They’ll speak about the process and play examples at this lecture at the Community Music School. For additional details, call 603-228-1196 or visit http://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/bachs-lunch-songwriting-2024. Also at the Music School, Slide Guitar 101 Workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., is for early intermediate to advanced guitar players who are interested in blues. Dive deep into signature styles, learn the iconic riffs, elevate your playing and infuse your music with the soulful essence of slide guitar legends. This workshop will be at the Community Music School. The fee is $25 per participant. Bring your guitar; slides will be provided.

Greek Meal to Go

Opa! You are invited to enjoy the February offering for the monthly Greek Meal to Go at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 68 North State St. This month’s offering is Greek Meatballs with Salad and a Roll. Order Cutoff is Wednesday, Feb. 7, and Pickup is Sunday, Feb. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $20. To order, call 603-953-3051 or order by email: ordermygreekfood@gmail.com or go to www.holytrinitynh.org and click on the “contribute to Holy Trinity” link. Thank you for your support!

