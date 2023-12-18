Bulletin board for the week of Dec. 21, 2023

The Whittemore family held their annual family reunion last weekend. On Aug. 21, the Whittemore Homestead will be open to the public for a Pembroke Historical Society Picnic.

Holiday conversations and oral history

The Pembroke Historical Society is offering some suggestions for families to address their oral histories at upcoming holiday gatherings. “The Basics of Video Interviews” and lists of potential questions are now available on the PHS website to help facilitate discussions with family members, neighbors and friends. “The holidays are a perfect time to ask about family stories and histories,” says PHS President Ayn Whytemare, who compiled the information; the link for accessing the website is pembrokenhhistoricalsociety.com/research. Anyone interesting in sharing their videos on the Society’s YouTube channel may call 603-228-1421.

Travel & Tourism seminar

Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Travel & Tourism Seminar on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Common Man Inn and Spa in Plymouth, N.H. The seminar includes educational presentations, a networking luncheon and a mini travel expo where attendees can explore and interact with area businesses and organizations. This year’s program features three speakers:

Lori Harnois, director of Travel and Tourism Development for the state of New Hampshire. Harnois will present a summary of 2023 tourism outcomes for the state, as well as information about 2024 trends, predictions and state marketing strategies.

Susan O’Donnell, executive director of Rath Young Pignatelli and an adjunct professor for the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program at the New Hampshire Technical Institute. O’Donnell will present on managing quality and developing best customer service practices in the hospitality and travel industry.

Tyler Ray, founder and principal of Backyard Concept, LLC, a professional advocacy firm supporting the outdoor recreation sector. Ray will present on connecting businesses to the outdoors and the benefits of supporting outdoor recreation initiatives.

Registration for the event is available now at centralnh.org. The event is open to the public and attendees do not need to be CNHCC members to register. For information about the 2024 Travel & Tourism Seminar, related sponsorship opportunities or exhibiting at the event, contact CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton at director@centralnh.org or (603) 969-7271.

Related Posts