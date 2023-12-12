Book review: ‘Erik vs. Everything’

“Erik vs. Everything” by Christina Uss

(2021, 282 pages, Juvenile Fiction)

Erik Sheepflattener is a worrier. Unfortunately (or fortunately, as it turns out), he is a worrier who was born into a family of warriors of Viking descent! His sisters (Brunhilde and Allyson), parents, and extended family love a good brawl and there is no challenge or sport they are not willing to tackle. Erik on the other hand, is afraid of almost everything–even and especially squirrels. His personal motto, “Avoid Stuff,” is a far cry from the motto inscribed on a family axe, “Not to Be Trifled With.”

When Erik and one of his sisters are sent to help watch their young, fearless, and raucous cousins one summer, Brunhilde decides that it is time for Erik to tackle his biggest challenge – his fear. This laugh-out-loud tale is a wonderful, empathetic, practical, and hopeful look at anxiety and the love of family. Kids and adults alike will find lots to enjoy in this new Norse tale. Pick up the book, or if you have a road trip or family read-aloud in your future, check out the audiobook from Libby instead. The narration of this novel is pitch-perfect!

Becky Kasten

