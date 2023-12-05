Concord Chorale holds December concert

The Concord Chorale performs in January 2023.

On Dec. 9 and 10, Concord Chorale will be performing a concert titled “A Testament to Peace.” This concert focuses on the themes of peace and gratitude and features brass, organ, piano, and percussion.

Joining Concord Chorale will be the young voices of The Purple Finches, a youth choir from Concord Community Music School under the direction of Maria Isaak. The concert will also feature a set showcasing the talents of the chorale’s new collaborative pianist, Elizabeth Blood.

The title of the concert comes from a series of three pieces composed by Gwyneth Walker. Concord Chorale rehearsed this series in early 2020, intending to perform the piece for their May 2020 concert, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The chorale will also perform another series of three pieces by Gwyneth Walker, a set of Appalachian Carols. Other pieces on the themes of peace and gratitude round out this concert.

Founded in 1969, Concord Chorale is an auditioned vocal ensemble, dedicated to excellence in the performance of choral music for the cultural enrichment and enjoyment of its audience and its members.

What: Concord Chorale’s Concert, “A Testament to Peace”

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. (in person only) and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. (also live-streamed)

Where: South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. (check website for most up-to-date information) as well as on YouTube (access through concordchorale.org)

Ticket information: Available from Chorale members or online at concordchorale.org/tickets

