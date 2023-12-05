Boys & Girls Club auction celebrates 50 years

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Concord will celebrate its 50th Annual TV Auction with a special, live broadcast on Dec. 9. Featuring local celebrity emcees and auctioneers from years past, the event will air on ConcordTV and bid4kids.org from 3 to 8 p.m. The live auction is preceded by two days of online bidding starting Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. Hundreds of items will be available starting Thursday at bid4kids.org, with a special selection reserved for live bidding on Saturday.

The Boys & Girls Club TV Auction has been an institution since 1973, raising well over 1 million for scholarships and programs during that time. It exists thanks to the generosity of the community: a volunteer steering committee, donations and sponsorships from local businesses, active participation by loyal viewers and involvement from community organizations, including firefighters, police officers, the Junior Service League, Kiwanis Club and many more.

Auction Committee Co-Chair John Cimikoski said he is excited to bring back some of the fun from auctions past. “Please tune into the Club’s 50th annual TV auction. I can’t think of a better way to support such a great organization that has helped tens of thousands of kids over the years. I am one of those kids,” he stated. The Auction is presented by Sanel NAPA and Grappone Automotive Group.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, an affiliate of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, provides after school programs, summer day camps and enrichment programming to Concord-area youth. For more information, visit NHyouth.org.

Related Posts