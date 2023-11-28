Spread Joy, Shop Concord for the holidays

Holiday shoppers peruse Gibson’s Bookstore shelves

In an age dominated by online shopping, the personal touch and sense of community that comes with supporting local businesses can often be overlooked. Engaging with business owners, retail workers, and fellow shoppers contributes significantly to the holiday spirit and the quest for the perfect gifts. Fortunately, Concord’s retail stores continue to thrive, offering a warm, small-town ambiance that fosters a strong sense of community and camaraderie.

Intown Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Concord, in collaboration with NBT Bank, N.A. proudly present “Spread Joy, Shop Concord,” an initiative designed to showcase the stories of local business owners, their dedicated employees, and the impact of community support on their lives.

Participation in the “Spread Joy, Shop Concord” campaign is open to businesses, nonprofits, and community members, encouraging them to share their experiences, promote unique products and exclusive deals, and celebrate community events in Concord. The campaign underscores significant dates, including Plaid Friday — an alternative to Black Friday, and Midnight Merriment — a magical evening of special deals and festive celebrations hosted by Intown Concord. To join the movement and learn more about the campaign, follow #SpreadJoyShopConcord on Facebook, and Instagram or visit concordnhchamber.com/spread-joy-shop-concord.

Moreover, this holiday season, downtown Concord will be immersed in festive cheer, with holiday music serenading shoppers every Saturday in December. Embrace the joy of shopping locally and contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of our community, making this holiday season truly special and joyful for everyone.

