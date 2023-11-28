Midnight Merriment returns to downtown Dec. 1

Santa will greet children in City Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

The enchanting Midnight Merriment is poised to make its triumphant return to downtown Concord on Friday, Dec. 1. From 5 p.m. until midnight, the streets will come alive with the joy and magic of the holiday season, welcoming residents and visitors to partake in a festive celebration.

As the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, Midnight Merriment symbolizes a time of hope for downtown businesses and eager shoppers alike. The evening will commence with the arrival of Santa Claus and Nazzy’s Holiday Dance Party on City Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Families are invited to capture the magic by having photos taken with Santa, courtesy of a volunteer photographer or using their own devices.

Throughout downtown, strolling carolers, holiday tunes, s’mores stations, complimentary gift wrapping, and hot cocoa will provide delightful moments for all. The Concord Arts Market Winter Giftopolis at the Eagle Square Atrium, located at 7 Eagle Sq., from 5 to 11 p.m., will offer a plethora of handmade gift options. An exciting Gingerbread House showdown will unfold at Eatxactly Sweet Café in Eagle Square, inviting shoppers to cast their votes for their favorite gingerbread creations.

To encourage late-night shopping, numerous downtown shops and restaurants will extend their hours until midnight, offering special discounts, quick bite options, and promotions throughout the evening. Adding a new dimension to this year’s festivities is the addition of Storytime with Santa at Gibson’s Bookstore from 4:15 o 5 p.m.

Free parking is available at 19 Storrs St. (across from Granite Group) and 162 Storrs St. (across from Concord Antiques). Parking is free on all downtown streets/garages after 7 p.m. We kindly request that you do not park in the Capitol Shopping Plaza aka the Market Basket Plaza unless you are shopping at the businesses in that plaza.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to the event’s many generous sponsors. Leading the way as the Presenting Sponsor is Xfinity. In the Silver Bells category, we have Breezeline, City of Concord, Fidium Fiber, Frank FM, NBT Bank, NH Federal Credit Union, and The Duprey Companies. Reindeer sponsors include Granite State Candy Shoppe and the Rotary Club of Concord. Finally, in the Elf category, we have Company C, Concord Food Co-op, Hannaford Supermarkets, MicroDAQ, LLC, and Taylor Rental Concord. This collaborative support from our sponsors ensures the success and festive spirit of the upcoming event.

For more event details, including a map and agenda, visit Intown Concord’s website intownconcord.org.

Related Posts