Holiday happenings

An original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is currently showing at Hatbox Theatre through Dec. 18.

Through Dec. 23

‘A Christmas Carol’

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets, $28 – $49, and showtimes at palacetheatre.org.

Through Dec. 10

‘It’s a Wonderful Life”

Joe Landry has re-envisioned the beloved film classic as a 1940’s style radio play. Five seasoned actors bring George, Clarence, Mary and all the residents of Bedford Falls to life on that fateful Christmas Eve – over 40 different roles. Staged at the New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St., in Portsmouth. Ticket cost range from $23 to $32. View show times and purchase tickets online at nhtheatreproject.org.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 17

‘A Christmas Carol’

Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” adapted by Jill Pinard. This original retelling at Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself. Fridays and Saturdays performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sundays performances at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students, seniors, or members, and $19 for senior members. Visit hatboxnh.com.

Dec. 2 to 3

Handel’s Messiah

A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus. Free. Open rehearsal will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and performance is Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 21 Centre St., Concord. Info at walkerlecture.org.

Dec. 1

‘The Nutcracker’

Safe Haven Ballet is brings their spirited, full-length ballet of “The Nutcracker” to Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main St., Nashua. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $40. Visit nashuacenter forthearts.com for more information.

Dec. 2 to 3

Holiday Spectacular

Concord Dance Academy presents a spectacular Holiday Show every December. The show consists of many styles of dance and a variety of holiday songs. These optional performances are held at the Concord City Audi. The show is for people of all ages to enjoy an affordable one-hour performance. Each year the faculty adds new and exciting holiday pieces from the very traditional to the newest artists. This show will inspire all to get in the holiday spirit. Performances are Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25. Visit concorddance academy.com/holiday-spectacular to purchase tickets.

Dec. 9

‘The Nutcracker’

Celebrate the holidays with the tradition of the Nutcracker at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Audi (2 Prince St., Concord). Presented by Turning Pointe Dance, the family-friendly is a wonderful kick-off to the holiday season that retains the classical, magical experience for all ages. Tickets are $23 and available at the dance studio (371 Pembroke St., Pembroke), or online at turningpointecenterof dance.com. For more information, call 603-485-8710.

Dec. 9

Boston Holiday Pops

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra returns to SNHU Arena (555 Elm St., Manchester) to perform their beloved Holiday Pops concert. The show, entitled “Unwrap the Magic,” strives to capture the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $79.50. Visit snhuarena.com to purchase.

Dec. 9

Frosty

The Barter Players, are back with family favorite, Frosty. In playwright Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the classic story, a young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat. When he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life. Join Billy and Frosty as they embark on a New York City adventure filled with thrills and chills, and discover that the real magic of Christmas is love. Performances are Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Chubb Theatre at CCA, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets starting at $15 at ccanh.com.

Dec. 10

Holiday POPS!

A New Hampshire favorite. Nobody rings in the holiday like Symphony NH. Join Maestro Kalia for a high-energy performance at the Concord City Audi (2 Prince St., Concord), starting at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65. To purchase, go online to symphonynh.org/23-24-events/holiday-pops-concord. For more information, call 595-9156.

Capital Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops!

The Capital Jazz Orchestra ‘Holiday Pops!’ show is an exciting annual tradition that highlights memorable musical chestnuts as well as featuring vocalists CJ and Laura Poole singing Yuletide classics. Narrator Laura Knoy will recite her unique reading of ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and there is always a festive sing-a-long to put everyone in the Holiday spirit! The show begins at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 14

Buzz Ball

Greg and the Morning Buzz Team host to All-Star Cast of musicians, performers, comedians, and special guests. You never know who’ll show up at the BUZZ BALL! (Artists to be announced) Join in the fun at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 15 to 17

‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story’

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative brings this holiday classic back to Laconia. This original adaptation by NH native Joel Mercier features a bright score, some twists and turns in the plot, stunning costumes and special effects, and some frightful ghosts, all while staying true to Dickens’ original novella. A new Lakes Region holiday tradition, featuring granite state actors of all ages. Performances at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $18 to $22 at coloniallaconia.com.

Dec. 15

A Celtic Family Christmas

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy celebrate the holidays with an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and storytelling for the young and the young at heart. To fans of fiddle music, MacMaster needs no introduction. Throughout a 25-year recording career, this Order of Canada recipient has released 11 albums. She has won two JUNO Awards and 11 East Coast Music Awards and been nominated for a Grammy. Donnell is the former music leader of the internationally acclaimed family group Leahy, winners of three JUNO Awards. Widely recognized as one of the best fiddlers in the world, his high-energy playing style makes him a highly popular performer. Join Natalie, Donnell, and their seven MacMaster-Leahy kids as they take to the stage for A Celtic Family Christmas, their beloved show where they share their favorite holiday music and traditions with audiences. Show is at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 16

Mr. Aaron Holiday

Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer making music and videos for kids and their grown-ups, ages 0-10. He’s a proud father of three amazing girls, and a longtime professional musician with a career playing in bands, musical theatre, and more.He’ll perform a kid-friendly holiday concert at 11 a.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage in Concord. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

’The Nutcracker’

Safe Haven Ballet is thrilled to bring our spirited, full-length ballet of The Nutcracker to The Capital Center for the Arts! This dynamic performance includes all of your favorite characters including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky Rats, as well as our beloved Sugarplum Fairy danced by artistic director, Lissa Curtis. In the Land of Sweets you will be introduced to a variation unique to Safe Haven Ballet called The Brave American. We would love your energetic applause! Show is at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 17

‘The Nutcracker’

NH School of Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” With a cast of more than 50, come watch the falling snow, the growing Christmas tree, and the wonderful dancers of NHSB dance this holiday tradition. Performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Audi (2 Prince St., Concord). Tickets available at the studio, and at the door. For more information, call 668-5330.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The story of a lonely creature who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing the gifts and decorations from the homes of the nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve. This ballet is full of laughter, romance, and an important lesson about the true meaning of the holiday season. The Grinch is a unique interactive experience for audience members of all ages and learning opportunity that transforms our ballet stage into a vibrant classroom! The performance is set to both classical music and contemporary holiday music and includes narration so each audience member has a clear understanding of the story and can fully appreciate the artistry of the professional dancers. Show is at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

Dec. 22

‘Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas’

Based in Conway, The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio (Heather, piano and vocals; Shawn Nadeau, bass; Craig Bryan, drums) performs a rich variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique re-workings of familiar American music. In their annual December offering, they share their interpretation of Vince Guaraldi’s iconic soundtrack of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ plus other Guaraldi compositions and other holiday favorites. Heather is a pianist, singer/songwriter, and performer known for her bell tone vocals and equal parts New Orleans-Oscar-Brubeck jazz piano leanings. The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio perform the entirety of the Charlie Brown Christmas album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions. The show will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage in Concord. Info and tickets at ccanh.com.

