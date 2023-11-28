Bulletin board for the week of Nov. 30

Courtesy

New date for ‘War in Gaza and Israel’

The next Humanities at Home program “The War in Gaza and Israel: Background and Context” will be held Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. It is free and open to the public. Why is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so complicated and difficult to resolve? Will there ever be peace in the region? Join us on Dec. 1, as Dr. Tarek El-Ariss of Dartmouth College leads a discussion about the events that continue to unfold in the Middle East, providing historical background and political context for the crisis involving Israel, Palestine, and Hamas. Register at nhhumanities.org.

Walker Lectures presents The Cartells

A returning Walker favorite, The Cartells will bring their musical prowess and vocal harmonies to the City Auditorium to treat the audience to a night of pop, rock, jazz, Motown and swing. The band covers everyone from Elvis to Norah Jones. The show is held Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. For more information, visit walkerlecture.org.

Student recital

Concord Community Music School’s student recital will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Student recitals are part of the Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the school’s historic Recital Hall.

Calendars available

The 2024 Meredith Village Savings Bank annual complimentary community calendars are now available at the Bank’s branch offices while supplies last. The calendar features a dozen beautiful photos representing the Lakes Region, White Mountains and Seacoast areas. MVSB opens its annual community calendar photo contest to local amateur and professional photographers each spring and selects the winning calendar photos through a blind review process by MVSB employees. This year’s contest saw more than 500 photo entries.

Contra Dancing

Join Shaker Village for Community Old Time NH Dance on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. The event will feature music by Dudley Laufman with Wind In The Timothy and Canterbury Orchestra singers. All the dances — longways, quadrilles, circle — will be called and will be suitable for families, children, and folks of all abilities. Featuring hot apple cider, hot chocolate, and holiday sweet treats. Tickets are $10 per person. Ages 25 and younger are free. Families and children welcome. Visit shakers.org for more information.

