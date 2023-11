Christmas Cookies

There are times that we gather,

we recall thoughts from the past,

embracing our nostalgia,

precious thoughts we want to last.

Holidays have a special place,

times together close,

these are the very best memories,

with peace in my heart the most.

Thanksgiving will be bittersweet,

Christmas will too,

new memories will be made,

I miss the people I once knew.

Past will meet the present,

these special times without contrast,

there are times that we gather,

we recall thoughts from the past.

