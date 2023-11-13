This week in Concord history

Nov. 16, 2001: The Verizon Wireless Arena opens with a sold-out Monarchs hockey game.

Nov. 17, 2001: The plan to build a senior center in Concord, one of two state capitals in the country without such a facility, receives a positive response from the planning board, the Monitor reports.

Nov. 17, 1965: Opening Day at Concord’s Everett Arena draws thousands of skaters. “They came streaming across the river bridge and down the hill from the Heights – the moppets and the middle-aged and here and there and old-timer. . . .This community, long known in sports circles as the ‘Cradle of American Hockey,’ celebrated in a mood of holiday revelry,” the Monitor reports.

Nov. 18, 1975: Evidence brought up by the deep drilling ship Glomar Challenger indicates that a chain of more than 30 submarine volcanoes extending from Cape Cod into the mid-Atlantic was probably formed along an extended sea-floor rift and may account for volcanic features in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Nov. 19, 1863:Lyman D. Stevens of Concord represents New Hampshire at the dedication of the national cemetery at Gettysburg, Pa. He is near Abraham Lincoln during the Gettysburg address. A prominent lawyer, Stevens will later serve as Concord’s mayor, a state senator, a school board member, a bank president and president of New Hampshire College at Durham.

Related Posts