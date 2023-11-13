Bulletin board for the week of Nov. 16, 2023

Franklin Pierce

Local science fiction author

Author R.W.W. Greene is back at Gibson’s Bookstore on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with his newest science fiction novel, “Earth Retrograde.” The United Nations is working to get everyone off Earth by the deadline – set by the planet’s true owners, the aliens known as the First. It’s a task made somewhat easier by a mysterious virus that rendered at least fifty percent of humanity unable to have children. Meanwhile, the USA and the USSR have set their sights on Mars, claiming half a planet each.

File this book on your shelves under: Science Fiction [ Space Casablanca | Y2K | Cosmic Shrooms | Not Dead Yet ]

R.W.W. Greene is based in New Hampshire. He is a frequent panellist at the Boskone Science Fiction & Fantasy Convention in Boston, and his work has seen daylight in Stupefying Stories, Daily Science Fiction, New Myths, and Jersey Devil Press. Greene keeps bees, collects typewriters, and lives with his writer/artist spouse Brenda and two cats. He is a member of the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association of America.

Cory Doctorow presents novel

Cory Doctorow returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. to present his new novel, “The Lost Cause.”

It’s thirty years from now. We’re making progress, mitigating climate change, slowly but surely. But what about all the angry old people who can’t let go?

For young Americans a generation from now, climate change isn’t controversial. It’s just an overwhelming fact of life. And so are the great efforts to contain and mitigate it. Entire cities are being moved inland from the rising seas. Vast clean-energy projects are springing up everywhere. Disaster relief, the mitigation of floods and superstorms, has become a skill for which tens of millions of people are trained every year. The effort is global. It employs everyone who wants to work. Even when national politics oscillates back to right-wing leaders, the momentum is too great; these vast programs cannot be stopped in their tracks.

But there are still those Americans, mostly elderly, who cling to their red baseball caps, their grievances, their huge vehicles, their anger. To their “alternative” news sources that reassure them that their resentment is right and pure and that “climate change” is just a giant scam.

And they’re your grandfather, your uncle, your great-aunt. And they’re not going anywhere. And they’re armed to the teeth.

“The Lost Cause” asks: What do we do about people who cling to the belief that their own children are the enemy? When, in fact, they’re often the elders that we love?

Can’t make this event? Order a copy of “The Lost Cause” through our website, and leave your personalization/signing request in the order notes! No registration required.

Wreath-laying ceremony

A graveside wreath laying will commemorate President Franklin Pierce’s 219th birthday on Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. in Old North Cemetery in Concord. The wreath is sent annually from the White House and commemorates the president’s date of birth and contributions serving in the country’s highest office. Members of the New Hampshire National Guard and the Pierce Brigade will lay the wreath, present the colors and a salute.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremonial wreath laying. A reception will follow at the Piece Manse where light refreshments will be served. Old North Cemetery is located at 141 N. State St. and the Pierce Manse is located around the corner at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane.

Franklin Pierce was president from 1853 to 1857 and is the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president. Son of Revolutionary War veteran and New Hampshire Governor Benjamin Pierce, Franklin Pierce was born in Hillsborough, New Hampshire in 1804. Before being elected the 14th President of the United States in 1852, he was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature, the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. Pierce was the youngest Speaker of the New Hampshire Legislature and served as a Brigadier General in the Mexican War.

While President, Pierce reduced the national debt by 60% from $75 million to $35 million, established the office of the United States Attorney General, modernized the Army and Navy, improved relations with Canada, established trade with Japan and expanded our national borders.

