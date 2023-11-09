Phaneron exhibit

“Babe of Babes” by Casey Fitzgerald

Phaneron is the entire way in which we experience; through any sense or feeling. In the upcoming exhibition, Kimball Jenkins has been approached by the legal community to illuminate through art the lived human experiences that call for civil justice. The exhibition is produced by Kimball Jenkins, and the generous leadership in supporting arts and cultural experiences with sponsorship from Rath, Young and Pignatelli.

The exhibition highlights the great work of George C. Longfish, who has just finished an incredible painting of James Thorpe, one of America and Sac and Fox Nation’s greatest Olympians. Not only will this painting be onsite, but the galleries at Kimball Jenkins will host several other Longfish works which have been exhibited at institutions such as the Smithsonian in Washington DC, and the Hood Museum at Dartmouth. George Longfish has been integral in establishing Native art history and practice at UC Davis and across the nation.

To complement the visual arts, Phaneron, will feature an audio installation by the West High School Ethics Team. These young adults wrestled with a myriad of challenging moral scenarios, facing other high school teams who often came from schools and environments that are typically better resourced. A store on the second floor of the Jill C. Willson Gallery will feature the work of Casey Fitzgerald.

The reception will be on Friday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will feature live music from the band, Scrimmy The Dirthag. Receptions are free community events and celebrate the exhibition and artists involved.

