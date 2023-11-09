‘Lungs’ opening at Hatbox Theatre

“Lungs,” written by English playwright Duncan Macmillan and produced by fledgling NH theatre company Bolt Cutter Productions, will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre from Nov. 10 through the 19.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $22 for members, seniors, and students; and $19 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

“Lungs” is a bracing two-person comedic drama about a couple deciding whether or not to have a child in the age of climate collapse.

Hyper-minimalist in style, the show features just two actors on a bare stage, inviting audiences to focus on the kinetic dialogue and pure emotion of the performers. With a whiplash-fast speed and a devastating conclusion, “Lungs” will leave you gasping for breath long after the lights go out.

