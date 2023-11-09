CYPN: Ross Mingarelli is Concord’s candleman

Ross Mingarelli

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Ross Mingarelli. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

What’s your name? Ross Mingarelli, but people call me candleman!

How old are you? 38.

Where do you live? Warner.

Where do you currently work? I own Candletree Soy Candles, Ram Axe Throwing, and Mingarelli Tree Service.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m not a typically candle-maker, I pour my heart into making candles. Every Candletree candle is hand-stirred, which creates my unique marbling effect. Each candle is a piece of art!

What’s your favorite part of your work day? I love building relationships with people. Every morning before I open the store, I walk down Main Street and say hi to people.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? More small spaces available for new businesses (not chain stores), so they have a better chance of opening up.

Where did you go to school? Kearsarge District, Class of ‘04!

Favorite place to be? CandleTree Soy Candles. My passion is to grow my business and I love what I do.

What’s another place you love in Concord? Bank of NH Stage.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Cheers, The Post, Dos Amigos.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? CYPN has helped me meet new people who have the same drive to succeed, and learn about their businesses.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? Networking at the Bank of NH Stage.

Who is your greatest role model? People who have grown their businesses from the ground up.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Italy.

Who would you really like to meet? Adam Sandler.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself. I really enjoy helping people as much as possible, involving my business into the community by donating candles for fundraisers, and decorating for holiday and events like Halloween Howl and Midnight Merriment. I try to make Main Street come alive. On Saturdays in the summer my bubble machine is running, and every dog knows where to stop and get a treat! My dog cookie dispenser is outside my store every day I’m open. I feel that I’m not just a business, I’m a business that gets involved in the community and gives back.

What is one of your life goals? For each home to have a CandleTree candle!

