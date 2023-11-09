Bulletin board

“Bernie’s Mitten Maker: A Memoir,” with Vermont author Jen Ellis

The mitten that launched a hundred memes! Vermont author and fiber artist Jen Ellis visits Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord on Thursday, November 9, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to talk about the mittens (yes, THOSE mittens that Bernie wore) that she made, and what lead her there, with Bernie’s Mitten Maker: A Memoir. Bernie’s Mitten Maker is a raw and honest account of the joy, stress, and shock of sudden internet fame. Told with captivating storytelling, this memoir explores the many roads that led to the Bernie Sanders mitten meme sensation that followed the 2021 presidential inauguration. Jen Ellis’s debut publication reads like an intimate conversation with an old friend. Vermont teacher, mother, and crafter, Ellis weaves the stories of her life together with humor and thoughtful insight. She shares her struggles with childhood trauma, infertility, and homophobia and shows us how crafting can build community and generosity can bring joy.

Mike Dickerman presents: “4000-Footers of the White Mountains”

Mike Dickerman visits Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord on Tuesday, November 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with the much anticipated new third edition of the indispensable guide to the 48 highest peaks in New Hampshire’s beautiful White Mountains, 4000-Footers of the White Mountains: A Guide and History! This updated and revised edition includes descriptions of all the trail approaches to each summit. There are also more than 100 photographs, plus informative historical timelines and extensive view descriptions for all peaks on the 4000-Footer list. Dickerman will be bringing a presentation to share photos from his new edition (and from his photo history of the 4000-footers).

New Hampshire on Skis

Take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers, and Professor E. John B. Allen. Cover it with snow and shake, and you have all the makings of a unique New Hampshire history! Join Professor Allen at Canterbury Town Hall on 9 Center Road in Canterbury on Thursday, November 9, at 6 p.m. and learn about early skiing in the state, the importance of jumping, the mechanization of skiing, and how New England and New Hampshire fit into the big picture of America’s ski culture. For more information, contact the Elkins Public Library at 603-783-4386.

The Hidden History of Lake Winnipesaukee

Thought you knew all there was to know about the “Big Lake”? Think again! Lake Winnipesaukee’s history goes well beyond the boating and other recreational-related activities we think of today! Join Glenn Knoblock on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 p.m. at the Gilford Public Library on 31 Potter Hill Road in Gilford as he reveals the many facets of this history, including the real story about “America’s Oldest Summer Resort” in Wolfeboro, the religious sect on Gilford’s Governors Island who thought the world was ending, Massachusetts’ early efforts to claim New Hampshire territory as their own, the site of the country’s first college sports rivalry in Center Harbor, the African American community that once existed in Gilmanton, and the only airport of its kind in the entire country in Alton. Whether you live in the area, are a visitor from elsewhere in the Granite State, or are a summer resident or tourist, these fascinating and enlightening bits of history will change forever how you view New Hampshire’s “Big Lake.” For more information, contact: Patty Myers, at 603-524-6042.

