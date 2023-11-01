Bulletin events & activities for week of November 2

The Crime of Witchcraft

On first impression, the witchcraft trials of the Colonial era may seem to have been nothing but a free-for-all, fraught with hysterics. Margo Burns explores an array of prosecutions in 17th century New England, using facsimiles of primary source manuscripts, from first formal complaints to arrest warrants, indictments of formal charges to death warrants, and the reversals of attainder and rescinding of excommunications years after the fact; demonstrating how methodically and logically the Salem Court worked. This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when 19 people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The event takes place Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., at the Chichester Town Library on 161 Main Street in Chichester. For more information, please contact the Chichester Town Library at 603-798-5613.

An Informal History of Beer in the Granite State

Glenn Knoblock explores the fascinating history of New Hampshire’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days, when it was home- and tavern-based, to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs. Unusual and rare photos and advertisements document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones. A number of lesser-known brewers and breweries that operated in the state are also discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era. Illustrations present evidence of society’s changing attitudes towards beer and alcohol consumption over the years. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or a “tea-totaler,” this lecture will be enjoyed by adults of all ages. The event takes place Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Over the Moon Farmstead on 1253 Upper City Road in Pittsfield. For more information, contact the Josiah Carpenter Library at 603-435-8406.

