Get ready for Blues, Brews & BBQ

An annual fundraising event featuring live music and all-you-can-eat barbecue returns this year in a new venue.

Benefitting Concord Coalition to End Homelessness, “Blues, Brews & BBQ” will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Faraday Function Center at 48 Airport Road in Concord. Watch the performance of phenomenal New England blues band Delta Generators from the comfort of the venue’s indoor seating, or bring your own camping chairs and blanket to enjoy a picnic-style lunch on the lawn under the October sun.

For $30, enjoy an all-you-can-eat meal that includes barbecue brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, signature cowboy beans, coleslaw and pickled red onions. A grilled hot dog meal is available for $10, and a vegan burger meal or pulled pork sandwich meal is offered at $20. All proceeds from the event will go toward CCEH’s mission of ending long-term homelessness in the greater Concord community.

The massive 20-foot smoker that provides the smoked delicacies for this entire event is the creation of Bill Wilcox, who has a passion for fire, flavor, and giving back to his community. Wilcox & Barton Inc., an environmental, geotechnical and civil engineering company, is one of the event’s two Presenting Sponsors and an Arch of Support for CCEH.

“Wilcox & Barton Inc. is excited to partner with Concord Coalition to End Homelessness and support its mission to end homelessness in the Capital Region,” Bill said. “As a New Hampshire company with a corporate office in Concord, we care deeply about the community and agree that every individual should have a place to call home.”

CCEH expects 400 guests at this year’s “Blues, Brews & BBQ. Because of the generosity of 65 business sponsors, along with the overwhelming enthusiasm of past CCEH barbecue attendees, CCEH is confident it will achieve its fundraising goal of $75,000.

“If the community once again turns out to enjoy the music and some of the finest barbecue around, we are sure to make this one of the most successful events that CCEH has ever hosted,” said Linda Lorden, Merrimack County Savings Bank president, a co-Presenting Sponsor and Arch of Support.

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness is committed to ending homelessness in the greater Concord area. Working with community partners, CCEH’s mission is to eliminate chronic homelessness; support and quickly re-house people who have recently become homeless; and build a system that effectively responds to the diverse needs of people experiencing homelessness. CCEH operates the daytime Resource Center at the Tom Fredenburg House and the Emergency Winter Shelter, both located at 238 N. Main St. in Concord. Through its Housing First program, CCEH also provides people exiting long-term homelessness with permanent housing coupled with on-going supportive services.

