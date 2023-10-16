‘Finding Nemo Jr’ at Concord City Auditorium

Connor Weeks rehearsing the part of the overprotective Dad, Marlin, in "Finding Nemo, Jr." which will be performed by the Children’s Theatre Project on Oct. 20 and 21 at the Concord City Auditorium. Watch Maddy Guinther rehearsing as “Angelfish” as she alerts the reef they are under attack from Barracuda in "Finding Nemo, Jr."by the Community Players of Concord Children Theatre Program. Connor Weeks rehearsing the part of the overprotective Dad, Marlin, in "Finding Nemo, Jr." which will be performed by the Children’s Theatre Project on October 20th and 21st at the Concord City Auditorium.

The Children’s Theatre Project of the Community Players of Concord will be presenting the musical “Finding Nemo, Jr.” on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Based on the much-loved 2003 Disney/Pixar film “Finding Nemo,” this 60-minute musical adaptation includes new music by award-winning Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and is sponsored by The Grappone Automotive Group and Nathan Wechsler Accountants & Business Advisors.

Directed by Karen Braz, with Music Direction by Tony Bonjorno, and Choreography by Caleb Anderson, “Finding Nemo Jr.” features Marlin (played by Connor Weeks), an anxious and over-protective clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo (Hayley Corkum), who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home.

But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of loveable characters such as optimistic Dory (Elizabeth Vando), laid-back sea turtle Crush ( Hailey Matava), and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish are Friends Not Food,” and “Go with the Flow,” “Finding Nemo, Jr.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

The Children’s Theatre Project was founded in 1996 and provides opportunities for area youth to explore the wonderful world of theatre and learn more about acting, dancing, and singing. “Finding Nemo, Jr.” is casted with 39 young actors ages 7-16 years old who are led by Director and CTP Co-founder, Karen Braz along with Music Director Tony Bonjorno and Choreographer Caleb Anderson. These talented and hardworking children rehearse up to three days a week in preparation for this family friendly performance. In addition to learning their lines and choreography, the CTP provides a place for children to find a community of like-minded people who support and encourage their artistic growth.

Tickets for reserved seating are available now for purchase online at communityplayersofconcord.org for $15 or at the Box Office which opens 90 minutes prior to each performance. The Concord City Auditorium is located at 2 Prince Street (at the rear of Concord City Hall, 45 Green Street).

