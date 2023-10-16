Danielle Blondin fosters leadership in the community

Danielle Blondin

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Danielle Blondin. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 29.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I am the Outreach Coordinator for the Career Services Office at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law. The most significant part of my role is building meaningful relationships with employers that manifest into job opportunities for law students and graduates. You will often find me out and about mingling in Concord and beyond!

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am a southern New Hampshire native and have spent my career in public higher education, which I am super proud of. Prior to my role at UNH Law, I was Assistant Director of Admissions at Plymouth State University. It has been a privilege to be a part of so many students’ journeys.

Where did you go to school? I graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson—if you don’t know it by name, you might know it as “the school with the cows.”

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? Concord has been the gift that keeps giving. I feel so close to so many things, and I am never bored.

What’s your favorite memory in Concord? My first time attending Market Days was this year. I got to experience it with new and old friends, plus many members of my amazing Leadership Greater Concord (LGC) class of 2023—we had just graduated that morning, so it was very memorable.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? O Steaks and Seafood at the Hotel Concord.

Favorite movie of all time? That’s definitely a toss-up between “Good Will Hunting” and “Love Actually.”

What’s your favorite part of your workday? I love when law students stop by my office just to say “hi” or tell me about their day. Also—all the interesting panelists and speakers that visit us, plus the impressive attorneys that work at the law school. There is constant intellectual stimulation in the building and I am always learning.

What do you like to do for fun? I recently acquired a NH State Park pass and have been spending weekends putting that to good use to explore parts of the state that I haven’t seen yet. I have also caught several shows at the Capital Center for the Arts (including an awesome dueling piano performance on my birthday) and am quickly becoming a regular at Gibson’s.

Last book you’ve read? “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed. I highly recommend it for fellow hikers!

What organizations are you involved with? In addition to Leadership Greater Concord (LGC), I will be joining the Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) Steering Committee this year to help with planning their History, Arts & Culture session day — which was my personal favorite day of LGC.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? Several members of my Leadership Greater Concord (LGC) class (the best class ever) are involved in CYPN and invited me and my classmates to attend a CYPN evening event after one of our LGC session days. It was a blast, and it has been ever since! The benefit has been both personal and professional. It’s like a cheat sheet for “who’s who” in Concord, which is exactly what you need when you’re new in town.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? Sunfox Farm during the Sunflower Festival was magical!

Join CYPN on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for their special Neighborhood Nonprofit Night! Meet local organizations and learn about opportunities to serve as a volunteer or board member, while enjoying the lively atmosphere at the Bank of NH Stage. Sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

