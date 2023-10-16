Bulletin board

On Saturday, the woods around the McLane Audubon Center on Silk Farm Road will be transformed into the Enchanted Forest. You will meet talking creatures, animals and plants, walk through a jack-o-lantern lit trail and we can’t forget to mention the baked goods and cider. Laura Deming, of Salisbury, and biologist at the New Hampshire Audubon, lights jack-o-lanterns that lined the path of this year's Enchanted Forest on Saturday evening, October 26, 2013. The program started up again after a hiatus since 2004 and offers an educational alternative to haunted houses and haunted forests. The forest had several stops where skits were performed by volunteers and Audubon staff and the trail was lit by jack-o-lanterns. (JOHN TULLY / Monitor Staff) John Tully

NH Audubon Enchanted Forest

NH Audubon’s McLane Center on 84 Silk Farm Road in Concord will host the annual Enchanted Forest on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5-9 p.m. This family-friendly event brings groups into the woods along a jack-o-lantern lit trail. In the forest, participants will encounter larger-than-life characters sharing facts about nature through engaging skits and stories. Find out why the bat laughs at the flying squirrel, the truth about butterflies and fire, and why the hermit thrush has such a beautiful song. There will also be a campfire to gather around. Also returning for the first time since 2019 are indoor games, crafts, and refreshments. The event will occur rain or shine, skit sites are undercover. Preregistration for a specific tour time is required. Sign up on NH Audubon’s website: nhaudubon.org. Don’t miss out on the 2023 edition of the Enchanted Forest. Cost is $12 Audubon members, $15 non-member.

From Guns to Gramophones: Civil War and the Technology that Shaped America

Carrie Brown explores the technological triumph that helped save the Union and then transformed the nation. During the Civil War, northern industry produced a million and a half rifles, along with tens of thousands of pistols and carbines. How did the North produce all of those weapons? The answer lies in new machinery and methods for producing guns with interchangeable parts. Once the system of mass production had been tested and perfected, what happened after the war? In the period from 1870 to 1910 new factory technology and new print media fueled the development of mass consumerism. While this program tells a broad, national story, it focuses on the critical and somewhat surprising role of Vermont and New Hampshire in producing industrial technology that won the war and changed American life. This event takes place on Oct. 23, at 2: p.m. at Havenwood Heritage Heights on 33 Christian Avenue in Concord. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org.

New Hampshire Cemeteries and Gravestones

Presenter Glenn Knoblock hosts lectures on New Hampshire Cemeteries and Gravestones,” “Granite Women; The Hidden Lives of New Hampshire Women as seen in the Cemetery, 1674-1992,” “Historic African American Grave Sites and Gravestones,” and “The Civil War as Seen in New Hampshire Cemeteries” on Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Epsom Public Library on 1606 Dover Road in Epsom. Each of these lectures details the rich variety of cemeteries and gravestones that can be found in town cemeteries all across our state and the forgotten aspects of our history that is therein revealed. They not only tell stories of such historical events as the Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic, the American Revolution, and the battles of the Civil War, but also reveal how aspects of society in the Granite State, such as the status of women and people of color, have changed over time. Join Glenn to find out more about these deeply personal works of art and learn how to read the stone “pages” that give insight into the vast genealogical book of New Hampshire through the ages. This program has four possible topics. Please be sure to indicate the topic when booking. For more information, contact the Epsom Public Library at 603-736-9920 or visit nhhumanities.org.

