The first book in a series about former Imperial Librarian Li Du is a fascinating window into the politics and culture of Manchu China. In 1708, Li Du finds himself in the awkward position of being too close to an impending visit by the Emperor himself to the far southwestern city of Dayan. Li Du was exiled from the Imperial Court and Library by this Emperor for daring to doubt the wisdom of an Imperial decision, and frankly, both of them would rather avoid each other. Li Du’s cousin, the local magistrate, would also prefer that the librarian be gone before the Emperor’s arrival, the great Spring Festival being prepared for him, and the anticipated spectacle of the Emperor commanding an eclipse.

However, when a visiting Jesuit priest, who is also a skilled astronomer, is found dead in the magistrate’s home, Li Du must change his plans to see that justice is served and the Emperor is not in danger. With the help of Hamza, a storyteller invited to entertain at the festival, Li Du must determine how and why the priest was killed – in the 6 days before the Emperor arrives.

Along with the mystery, Elsa Hart manages to teach a great deal about China and especially the ferment of this period, when the Manchu from north of China had defeated the previous Han Chinese dynasty and Europeans were desperate to gain access to the wonders of Chinese products like silk, tea and porcelain. As a bonus, if you’re an Ultimate Book Nerd who hasn’t yet found a mystery set in Asia, here’s a book for you!

