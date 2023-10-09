The key to unlocking precision cancer therapy

Progress in improving cancer outcomes increasingly involves the use of precision medicine, an approach that uses information about a person’s own genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose, or treat disease. Advances in precision medicine in cancer have led to targeted therapies that only work within populations of cancer patients with very specific biomarkers, the biological molecules found in blood, tissues, or other bodily fluids that provide insight into physiological processes, medical conditions, or diseases. Over the last several years there has been a rapid increase in the development of new targeted therapies across cancer types and diagnostics that help determine benefits from a specific therapy.

Biomarker testing identifies markers like mutations in a patient’s cancer cells.

The results of biomarker tests can help determine the best treatment plan for a specific patient. However, in a 2021 an American Cancer Society/Cancer Action Network survey, nearly 70% of oncology providers reported that insurance coverage is a significant or moderate barrier to appropriate biomarker testing for their patients. Further, not all communities are benefitting from the latest advancements in biomarker testing, and action is needed to reduce disparities in access to biomarker testing and precision medicine.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was fortunate to have biomarker testing recommended by my oncologist and paid for by my insurance company,” said Kathi Russ of Concord. “This test provided me with scientific information that allowed me to make a data driven decision regarding my course of treatment, with the guidance of my doctor.”

