Every day, many cancer patients need a ride to treatment, but some may not have a way to get there. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

Volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Drivers donate their time to help people with cancer get the lifesaving treatments they need.

REQUIREMENTS

Between the ages of 18 and 84.

Valid driver’s license and adequate automobile insurance.

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle.

Pass background check and motor vehicle records checks.

Comfortable using technology with reliable internet access.

Complete required 1 hour online training and follow through on ride commitments.

Appreciation and respect for diverse backgrounds, lifestyles and cultures of patients, caregivers, volunteers, and staff. Use mobile-friendly ride coordination tool to manage transportation requests.

To learn more about becoming a Road To Recovery volunteer, contact NH Volunteer Driver Stacy Matseas Racette, 619-665-6722, stacymatseas@gmail.com, or American Cancer Society Staff Kelly Woods, Associate Director, Community Implementation kelly.woods@cancer.org

