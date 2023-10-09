Making Strides Walk returns on Oct. 15

Making Strides Walk Map Breast Cancer survivors acknowledge the crowd up on the stage at the 30th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Memorial Field on Sunday, October 15, 2022. Kayla St. Louis of Hudson (right) and her best friend Manda get ready to lead the Survivorâs Walk at the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk at Memorial Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Not only was St. Louis one of the youngest survivors at 29, but Lavery helped her team raise more than $15,000 alone. This year the event raised $371,221 according to Kathi Russ who wants to raise over $1 million in the future now that the event has been centralized in Concord from all over the state of New Hampshire. GEOFF FORESTER 2017 Making Strides Walk at Concord in , NH USA on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Photo - Alan MacRae) Alan MacRae Cousins Andera (left) and Emily Little belt out 'Don't Stop Believing' at the 26th annual Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk at Memorial Field on Sunday October 14, 2018. The cousins were there in support of their grandmother who has been a cancer survivor for 43 years. Melanie Shokal Melanie Shokal with her mother, Paula Lacroix. Making Strides Memorial Field Map

Please join me on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Memorial Field in Concord, to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH. This statewide initiative supports the mission of the American Cancer Society to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families, through advocacy, research, and patient support. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH is fortunate to have the generous support of sponsors, donors, teams, and volunteers invested in the vision of the American Cancer Society; to end cancer, as we know it, for everyone.

As a three-year breast cancer survivor, I am grateful for the research, resources and services of the American Cancer Society and know our continued fundraising efforts are crucial. Although fundraising and engagement is ongoing throughout the year, we come together on Oct. 15 to celebrate our efforts, and feel the spirit of the day.

Survivors and thrivers of all ages, and stages, are honored during the Opening Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. as they gather and walk together. This moment of camaraderie and strength is powerful for survivors, thrivers, and the crowd. Every person’s cancer journey is unique, in turn, how a survivor or thriver wishes to experience Making Strides of NH reflects that uniqueness.

We are thankful for your participation and fundraising. I believe we are making a difference in the lives of people throughout New Hampshire.

Every Community.

Every Cancer.

Every Life.

Please consider joining our statewide volunteer committee as planning for 2024 is just around the corner.

Thank you for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. See you at Memorial Field in Concord on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. I’ll be the one in pink!

EVENT DETAILS

REGISTER: Online at MakingStrides Walk.org/NH

Raise a minimum of $125 and receive the Official 2023 Making Strides long sleeve T-shirt – the uniform of the day uniting us in our fight against breast cancer.

For the safety of all, please leave dogs at home. Strollers are welcome.

PLAN: 11:00 a.m. Registration and donation collection

12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

12:45 p.,. Survivor Procession & Group Photo

Survivor & Thriver Procession

Survivors & Thrivers of all ages and stages walk together, surrounded by cheers and support. This moment of camaraderie and strength is powerful for both the survivors and the crowd. A group photo is taken in celebration of Hope.

1:00 p.m. Walk starts

PARK: Parking is available at the Hugh Gallen Parking lot, across from Memorial Field.

Enter off of Pleasant Street or Clinton Street. Avoid using South Fruit Street.

Limited handicap parking available at Memorial Field parking lot.

WELCOME: Stop by the welcome tent. Pick up a Program with all the details of the day.

Pick up “I am Making Strides For..” stickers and awareness ribbons.

Survivor and Thriver sashes are available.

TEAMS: Meet your team leader at your team signs, arranged alphabetically on the field.

DONATIONS: Team members to give their donations to the Team Leader to turn in.

Individuals turn in donations at the Registration Tent.

T-SHIRTS: Everyone who raises a minimum of $125 will receive an official Making Strides T-shirt at the event while supplies last.

SURVIVOR PLACE: Survivor place is a comfortable place for Survivors, Thrivers, and caregivers to visit. Resources are available along with conversation or quiet reflection, support and camaraderie.

GARDEN OF HOPE: A beautiful permanent garden dedicated to all lives touched by breast cancer. Ribbons are available to honor or remember someone held in the hearts of the participants.

PHOTOS: Fun photo opportunities at the Big Pink Chair and Selfie Station.

Team photos to the left of the stage. Photos will be shared with Team Leaders post event.

HOPE LODGE: Hope Lodge is an American Cancer Society home away from home for cancer patients and caregivers, while they are receiving treatment. Visit our Hope Lodge Tribute to write a note of encouragement to that will be shared with a guest staying at Hope Lodge in Boston

MISSION TENT: The Mission Tent showcases the American Cancer Society programs and services available to all in New Hampshire. Educational information about how the American Cancer Society supports cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers is available.

STORIES OF HOPE: Read the inspirations of our Team Leaders and Volunteers.

ROUTE: 5 mile route starting and ending at Memorial Field. Survivor way, a shorter 2.5 mile route is available for Survivors and their families.

ALONG THE WALK: Water Stations at each mile.

Portable restrooms available at Memorial Field, on Survivor Way and at the half way point on Silk Farm Road. Courtesy buses available along the route for participants wanting a ride back to the field.

AFTER THE WALK: Donated refreshments at Memorial Field.

