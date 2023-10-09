Invitation to survivors and thrivers

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire welcomes all who have been touched by breast cancer. You are invited to experience the powerful spirit of this most extraordinary day.

At Survivor & Thriver Place, trained volunteers (who are survivors themselves) will greet you with sensitivity and understanding. Inside, survivors, thrivers, and families can rest on chairs or sofas while enjoying conversation and activities. Volunteers will assist you with any questions and will help you understand the American Cancer Society’s programs and services that are available for you.

Please join us on Oct. 15, at Memorial Field, South Fruit Street in Concord and embrace a pink Memorial Field, a field filled with HOPE!

Related Posts