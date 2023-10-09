Courtesy

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer volunteers designed and planted this beautiful Garden of Hope in Concord in 2024. Located at Memorial Field, it is dedicated to all those who have been touched by breast cancer. Over these years, many dedicated volunteers have maintained this place of honor.

With the generous tradition of donation of flowers from Pleasant View Gardens, mulch from Tasker Landscaping and the women power of Bow Garden Club, this tribute garden continues.

On the day of Making Strides, pink ribbons will be available to tie on an arbor, in honor, support and remembrance.

Related Posts