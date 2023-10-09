Fundraising continues at Pink Tie Gala

Local volunteers are planning a Pink Tie Gala to benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH to be held in Historic Phenix Hall, Concord, NH on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

The evening will include local chef-prepared small plates, dessert bar, craft cocktails, beer & wine, music, dancing and a live auction. The evening’s chefs include Corey Fletcher from Revival Kitchen & Bar, Matt Provencher from O Steak & Seafood and Jon Parsons from Vino e Vivo.

A special raffle will be a pair of custom-made diamond and sapphire earrings, donated from Goldsmith’s Gallery. The NH Faces of Inspiration Gallery will feature survivors from across the state, to inspire giving at the event.

Through the generosity of community partners and sponsors, 100% of all ticket sales and donations will go to the American Cancer Society to support the mission.

Sponsors include Northeast Delta Dental, Autofair Toyota, Shaheen & Gordon, Phenix Hall, Speedy Printing, Epic Travel LLC, Republic National Distributing Company, NH Distributors, Arnoldo Joseph, , Exeter Flower Shop, Taylor Rental , Rent The Event NH and Mount Washington Distillers.

There are still tickets available for this black tie optional event. Tickets are $100.

Purchase tickets at pinktiegala.givesmart.com.

For more information contact Kathi Russ, kmr3@comcast.net or 603-738-4404.

