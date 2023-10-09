Cancer resources

The American Cancer Society offers programs and services to help you during and after cancer treatment. Some of the programs include:

Cancer Helpline

1-800-227-2345, available 24/7

A trained cancer information specialist can help with questions about a cancer diagnosis, provide guidance and a compassionate ear.

Lodging

Hope Lodge

A free place for patients and their caregiver to stay during treatments. There are 2 located in New England area: Boston, MA and Burlington, VT

Extended Stay America

Discounted rooms for patients receiving treatments far from home.

Reach for Recovery

Connect with a breast cancer survivor who knows what you’re experiencing because she has “been there”.

The Cancer Survivors Network

Patient, family, and caregivers can connect with others safely in this peer support community.

Road to Recovery

Volunteers can help you by providing rides to and from treatments.

For caregivers

Caregiver Resources Guide is a tool available for people who are caring for someone with cancer. cancer.org/cancer/caregivers/caregiver-resource-guide.html

